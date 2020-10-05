ANDERSON — Anderson Police Officer Brandon Reynolds is returning to active duty after being cleared by the Board of Public Safety.
The three-member Safety Board conducted an executive session of more than eight hours on Sept. 28 to hear evidence in the case.
Board member Sam Dixon didn’t attend the special meeting via Zoom on Monday.
Board members Mike McKinley and Nicale Rector voted Monday that Reynolds didn’t violate the code of conduct and was not guilty of improper use of force during the June 13 arrest of Spencer Nice.
They deadlocked on the allegation that Reynolds violated the state statute as it pertains to conduct injurious to the public and conduct unbecoming a police officer.
The board couldn’t agree on a decision on whether Reynolds was entitled to back pay.
Last week, Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims denied a request from the Anderson Fraternal Order of Police seeking a court order for Reynolds to be entitled to back pay.
Mike Anderson, president of the police union, said he was glad the Safety Board did its job and made the right decision.
“I was not surprised,” he said of the ruling. “From Day 1, I felt the ruling would be in Officer Reynolds' favor. I believed the board was professional and do the right thing after hearing all the evidence.”
Reynolds was alleged to have used a chokehold on Nice, a tactic banned two days prior to the arrest by Anderson Police Department Chief Jake Brown and Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
Reynolds has been on unpaid administrative leave since June 29.
The police chief recommended that Reynolds' employment be terminated for a violation of department rules, neglect or disobedience of orders, conduct injurious to the public peace and welfare and conduct unbecoming an officer.
The Fraternal Order of Police contended that Reynolds did not use a chokehold in subduing Nice during the arrest, but used a commonly used take-down maneuver.
The police union also alleged Reynolds was denied due process during the proceedings.
The arrest on June 13 was captured on a cellphone video that was posted on social media.
During a press conference on June 15, Broderick and Brown cited the department's ban on chokeholds and an internal investigation started.
