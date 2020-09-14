ANDERSON — Although Anderson Police Chief Jake Brown requested the termination of Officer Tyray Wilson, the Board of Public Safety placed him on unpaid administrative leave and scheduled an executive session for Friday to conduct a disciplinary hearing.
A member of the Anderson Police Department since 2019, Wilson is the third generation of his family to serve with the department.
Wilson, 24, was charged with a Class C misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
Brown said that on Aug. 24 Wilson was provided with information pertaining to his case including the results of a blood alcohol test that showed he was over the legal limit on July 25 when he reported for duty.
“I’m seeking termination for multiple policy violations,” Brown said. “He made a career-ending mistake by consuming alcohol and driving a parked patrol car while in uniform.”
Brown said the alleged incident placed Wilson and members of the public in danger.
On July 25, Wilson said he wanted to get medical treatment, the chief said.
“We found out three days later he didn’t seek treatment,” Brown said. “He also failed to report for duty on July 26 and July 27 and didn’t communicate with his supervisors.”
Wilson was placed on paid administration leave on July 28.
None of the three Safety Board members wanted to act on the chief’s recommendation until they had more time to review the documentation.
Board member NiCale Rector said the Safety Board has suspended the officer without pay until the case is resolved in every other disciplinary case.
“Officer Wilson shouldn’t be treated any differently from other officers,” she said.
Board member Sam Dixon said Wilson should be suspended with or without pay but not terminated from the department.
City Attorney Paul Podlejski said Wilson can appeal any decision by the board as long it’s requested within five days.
Mike Anderson, president of the Anderson Fraternal Order of Police, said the union wants to make certain that Wilson receives due process.
“Tyray Wilson should have representation if this is a hearing,” he said.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Wilson was supposed to report for duty at 6 a.m. July 25. He arrived at the department late, sometime before 9 a.m.
Wilson was asked by Sgt. Mark Naselroad why he was late and didn’t notify dispatch or a supervisor. Wilson reportedly said he overslept and “did not really have an excuse.”
After Naselroad smelled alcohol on Wilson’s breath, Wilson told the sergeant that he’d had a few drinks, consuming the last sometime before midnight, according to the affidavit.
A test, reportedly, showed that Wilson had a blood alcohol content of 0.10%. A subsequent certified chemical test showed Wilson tested at 0.084%, the affidavit said. The Indiana legal limit is 0.08%.
Video footage of the Anderson police parking lot showed Wilson driving his patrol car into the lot the morning of July 25, according to the affidavit.
