ANDERSON — An Anderson man was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder during the robbery of a coin shop.
According to a probable cause affidavit prepared by Anderson Police Department’s Matthew Kopp, Dylan A. Davis, 23, 400 block of West 11th Street, was charged with Level 1 felony attempted murder, Level 2 felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, theft in which the suspect has a prior conviction for either theft or conversion, Level 5 felony intimidation with a deadly weapon and Class B misdemeanor pointing a firearm. Full cash bond was set at $25,000.
Anderson police were called at 2:31 p.m. Friday to the Anderson Coin Shop in the 1100 block of West Eighth Street for an armed robbery.
Officers found Edward L. Fischer, owner of the shop, with a gunshot wound to the lower part on the left side of his back, the affidavit said. He was taken to Community Hospital Anderson where he required 21 stitches.
Fischer said he was in the coin shop in the rear of his residence when he heard someone come up to the door and he put on his mask to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
Davis, who Fischer said he’d seen in the shop several times before, including on Nov. 25, reportedly came into the store and told Fischer how his grandmother had given him something. Davis left the store and returned a few seconds later carrying a bag with a gun in it, according to the affidavit.
“Edward stated that subject began telling him to give him everything several times and went behind the counter shoving him against the back wall,” the affidavit said.
Davis then allegedly grabbed bills and other paper items out of an envelope holder, according to the affidavit.
“Edward stated that he observed one of the subject’s arms was inside the bag on the gun which he had pointed directly in his face,” the affidavit said. “Edward stated that he then smacked the end barrel of the weapon away from his face and this act caused the weapon to fire striking him in the lower back.”
Davis then fled the shop.
APD investigators learned through surveillance footage that Davis had stopped at a convenience store at Eighth Street and Madison Avenue about 20 minutes before the robbery of the coin store.
“Within a minute AFTER the Armed robbery at 1123 W. 8th Street, the same Tan Buick is seen on the store’s video surveillance going through the Gas Station lot at a high rate of speed,” the affidavit said.
An image of the suspect was captured and sent to other officers in an attempt to identify him. APD Officer Andrew Lanane called Kopp to report he believed the suspect was Davis, which Kopp was able to confirm through a recent mug shot, according to the affidavit.
Lanane said he later saw Davis exit the passenger side of a gold van driven by Davis’ cousin Christopher J. Turner. In a recorded interview, Turner said he was going down an alley when he happened upon Davis, who told him he had shot someone, the affidavit said.
Fischer later was able to identify Davis through a photo array.
Investigators later went to Davis' residence where they found several people and ordered them to the ground. One of the males, later determined to be Davis, ran into the house.
Davis was taken into custody with the assistance of the department's SWAT team under a warrant. He was taken by medics to Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Hospital.
Kopp, Detective Norman Rayford and Sgt. Willie Ray found a camouflage shotgun in the false ceiling in the apartment, according to the affidavit.
Davis declined to be interviewed by detectives.
