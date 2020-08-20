ANDERSON — A disciplinary hearing to terminate the employment of Anderson Police Department officer Taylor Sanderson was canceled Wednesday.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety was scheduled to conduct an executive session and public meeting to consider Police Chief Jake Brown's recommendation, but both sessions were canceled due to a lack of a quorum and will be reset at a later date.
Brown requested in February that Sanderson be terminated from the police department following allegations that he had inappropriately touched a dispatcher while on the job. The public safety board placed Sanderson on unpaid leave.
Sanderson’s attorney, Andrew Duncan, submitted a letter to the safety board in February which spells out the four administration charges.
Those charges include conduct unbecoming of an officer; immoral conduct; conduct injurious to the public peace or welfare; and violation of department rules.
Duncan said the city failed to comply with state statute because the notice of charges failed to provide the specific conduct comprising the administrative charges.
City attorney Paul Podlejski said at the time the city complied with the requirements of the state statute.
“He (Sanderson) received notice after the safety board took action,” he said. “The claim was the notice but didn’t include the specific allegations.”
Podlejski said there are different provisions of the state statute and it was a matter of interpretation.
Sanderson will be provided the documentation before the hearing on what led to the request for his termination.
Sanderson, a former Daleville officer, was hired by Anderson Police Department on June 5, 2018. He worked as a patrolman for Daleville from Oct. 19, 2015, to Feb. 1, 2018. He resigned from the Daleville Police Department.
A dispatcher with Madison County Central Dispatch filed a complaint of sexual misconduct against Sanderson.
The woman said Sanderson reached around her back and under her armpit to touch her chest as she was sitting at a computer while working at the dispatch center.
An internal investigation conducted by APD sustained the charges, and Brown started disciplinary action against Sanderson.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings reviewed the result of the internal investigation and determined Sanderson’s actions didn’t warrant the filing of any criminal charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.