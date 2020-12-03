ANDERSON — A disciplinary hearing to terminate the employment of Anderson Police Department Officer Taylor Sanderson is planned Monday.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety has scheduled an executive session followed by a public meeting at 5 p.m. to consider the recommendation by Police Chief Jake Brown following a complaint of sexual misconduct against Sanderson by a co-worker.
The disciplinary hearing has been rescheduled several times since Brown requested in February that Sanderson be terminated from the police department and the Anderson Board of Public Safety placed him on unpaid leave.
Sanderson’s attorney, Andrew Duncan, submitted a letter to the Safety Board in February that spells out the four administration charges.
Those charges include conduct unbecoming of an officer, immoral conduct, conduct injurious to the public peace or welfare and violation of department rules.
Duncan said the city also failed to comply with state statute because the notice of charges failed to provide the specific conduct comprising the administrative charges.
City attorney Paul Podlejski said at the time the city complied with the requirements of the state statute.
“He (Sanderson) received notice after the Safety Board took action,” he said. “The claim was the notice but didn’t include the specific allegations.”
Podlejski said there are different provisions of the state statute and it was a matter of interpretation.
Sanderson will be provided the documentation before the hearing on what led to the request for his termination.
Sanderson, a former Daleville officer, was hired by Anderson Police Department on June 5, 2018. He worked as a patrolman for Daleville from Oct. 19, 2015, to Feb. 1, 2018. He resigned from the Daleville Police Department.
A dispatcher with Madison County Central Dispatch filed a complaint of sexual misconduct against Sanderson.
The dispatcher told The Herald Bulletin that Sanderson inappropriately touched her in October 2019 while the two were working.
The woman said Sanderson reached around her back and under her armpit to touch her chest as she was sitting at a computer while working at the dispatch center. The Herald Bulletin generally does not name people who report being victims of a sexual incident.
An internal investigation conducted by APD was sustained and Chief Brown started disciplinary action against Sanderson.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings reviewed the result of the internal investigation and determined Sanderson’s actions didn’t warrant the filing of any criminal charges.
