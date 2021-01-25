ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department has received tentative approval to hire three new officers.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety on Monday approved the hires that are contingent on approval by the Pension Board, which is scheduled to meet Wednesday.
The Police Department has hired a total of nine new officers this month bringing the number of employees to 105. The department is budgeted for 110 employees.
The prospective new officers are: Jeffrey VanHoy, 34, a transfer from the Knightstown Police Department; Brandon Johnson, 34, who has a criminal justice degree from Anderson University; and Dezarik Long, 34, an Anderson High School graduate with some classes at Ball State and Vincennes universities.
Johnson and Long have to complete training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Training is expected to start in February.
Of the department's nine recent hires, two men and one woman are Black. Johnson is a Black male, VanHoy and Long are white males.
DEMOLITIONS OK'D
The Safety Board approved demolition orders for four properties that have been damaged by recent fires.
Esmeralda Santhez said her parents would like to possibly rebuild the house at 2026 Main St. that was damaged in a Jan. 5 fire. She said they are considering converting the house from two floors to one story.
Todd Fisher, director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said as it now stands the structure is unsafe and needs to be demolished.
Demolition orders were also approved for the following addresses: 2022 Main St., 2734 Brown St. and 1238 E. 28th St.
The demolition order for 719 Prospect St. was continued until the next Safety Board meeting.
In other business: Board members declared 12 police cars as surplus.
Maj. Joel Sandefur said all of the cars have logged more than 100,000 miles and have been used for parts in recent years.
He said some of the vehicles are 20 years old.
The board also approved a one-year contract with the Anderson firefighters union providing a 1% pay increase for 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.