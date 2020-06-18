ANDERSON — In response to a recent incident in which a suspect was placed in a chokehold by an officer, the Anderson Police Department is accelerating a plan to purchase body and in-car cameras.
During a press conference Thursday, Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. revealed that when Jake Brown was named chief of police in January they started considering the purchase of cameras.
Broderick said the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a delay in researching the camera purchase, but the incident Saturday has brought more urgency to those discussions. During the arrest, APD Officer Brandon Reynolds used a chokehold in taking Spencer Nice into custody.
Reynolds and Officer Ashley Gravely, who helped take Nice to the ground, have been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
“We want the cameras to protect the officers and citizens,” Broderick said Thursday. “A majority of the officers favor the use of body cameras.”
Brown said he has talked with one vendor and is in the process of vetting others before moving forward with purchasing the equipment.
Broderick said the department had in-car cameras in the 1990s but the quality of video was subpar. He said the major cost associated with police body and car cameras comes from the storage of information.
Broderick said APD officers would not have the ability to turn off the cameras.
“The system would be triggered by a dispatch call,” he said. “It would capture time from the time the call was received until the end of the call.”
Brown said funding for the equipment is not in the police budget for 2020. The city is looking into possible federal grant funding and could use a portion of its $15 million operating balance, the mayor noted.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, who was not at Thursday's press conference, said half of the patrol cars used by local sheriff's deputies are equipped with cameras.
“I have been negotiating with a company for body cameras for our patrol deputies,” Mellinger said, adding that the city and county might be able to work together to negotiate a good deal for the equipment.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story with more news from Thursday's press conference.
