ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is seeking a person of interest in a Saturday shooting.
APD Major Joel Sandefur said Monday the shooting took place about 8 a.m. in the 1600 block of Brown Street.
During the initial investigation, officers learned that the suspect fired one round through the front door of the victim’s residence, striking him in the forearm.
The victim was treated at a local hospital for the injury, which is not considered to be life-threatening.
When officers arrived, the suspect had fled the area, according to Sandefur.
No arrests have been made, and police are seeking a person of interest in connection with the shooting.
The incident remains under investigation.
