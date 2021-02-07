ANDERSON — Anderson has been selected as a site for a satellite training location for the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
The satellite location of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA), which trains all police officers in the state, will start on March 15 in the training room of the Anderson Police Department headquarters.
Chief Jake Brown said that as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the ILEA has been trying to balance class size with demographics and demand.
“The academy at the end of 2020 started considering alternative plans to train newly hired police officers,” Brown said. “The satellite location had to meet certain criteria.”
He said the classes in Anderson will consist of between 15 and 25 officers.
Brown said ILEA has applications to train 540 students and because of the pandemic there is a backlog.
The Anderson Police Department recently hired nine new officers, with several having to undergo the ILEA training.
“The academy only had room in the next class for three of our recruits,” Brown said. “Now, we can get them all in the class.”
Anderson expressed an interest when the ILEA started looking for partnerships for satellite locations and the effort built from there.
“We are honored to be recognized by ILEA for having the staff, the facility and the quality of men and women to host the academy sessions,” Brown said.
The ILEA offers a mandatory 15-week training course for all prospective law enforcement officers.
“This opportunity will showcase the high level of ability and professionalism of the Anderson Police Department,” Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said. “Hosting these sessions in our own community will help accelerate the training or our own newly hired officers, as well as those hired by other communities and agencies in the state.”
