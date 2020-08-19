ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is considered at full staffing with 108 patrol officers on duty.
The Anderson City Council completed two days of 2021 budget hearings for a $35.7 million general operating budget on Wednesday. The public hearing on the budget is set for Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
City Controller Doug Whitham said Wednesday the department is budgeted for 108 patrol officers, which is down from 110 in past budgets.
Police Chief Jake Brown said the department currently has 102 patrol officers, five administrators and 13 supervisors.
Councilman Ty Bibbs said for years there was an agreement between the City Council and the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. to budget for 110 patrol officers and 110 firefighters.
“We never got to 110,” Bibbs said. “The council budgeted for 110 patrol officers.”
Whitham said the amount budgeted for patrol officers has not been cut in the past four years.
“We are committed to provide funding for the numbers we need,” he said. “We have never been able to get there because of attrition.”
Brown said he didn’t know the last time APD had 108 patrol officers because of retirements.
He said the department is in the hiring process with the deadline at the end of September.
Brown said it depends on whether a potential officer has completed the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy or has to attend the Academy.
Asked about the purchase of body cameras and in-car cameras, Brown said the city will need 90 units of each. The cost was estimated at $1.1 million to $1.6 million.
Responding to another question, Brown said 15% to 20% of the officers have take-home patrol cars if they reside in the city limits.
Council members learned that Tom Brown, director of the Human Services Department, has been serving as interim commissioner of the Anderson Street Department after John Allman retired approximately six weeks ago. The position of street commissioner has not been posted to be filled, Brown said.
During the review of the Legal Department budget, Councilman Ollie Dixon said he wanted to provide a pay increase for council attorney Rosemary Khoury, who is currently paid $15,000 from the council’s budget.
Dixon said Khoury’s workload doesn’t compare with when Tim Lanane represented the council during the Kevin Smith administration.
He said Khoury’s pay should be equal to that of the two assistant city attorneys, which he said was between $40,000 and $50,000.
Whitham said there is $50,000 in the city council budget for other professional services.
“There is no reason to request a budget increase,” he said. “The council has to negotiate a contract with their attorney.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.