ANDERSON — Training has started within the Anderson Police Department for officers to be equipped with body cameras and new in-car cameras.
Earlier this year the Anderson Board of Public Safety approved a contract with Utility Inc. in the amount of $1,330,930 for the purchase of 108 body cameras and a contract with BayCom Inc. for $588,920 to purchase 95 in-car computers.
Last year Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and Police Chief Jake Brown announced the city was purchasing the body cameras after a local resident alleged an officer used a chokehold during an arrest.
That arrest was captured on a cellphone.
The project began last June 2020 when Broderick and Brown announced a broad array of policy changes within the department.
Those changes included modification of police department policy regarding use of force and the banning of chokeholds, except in a case that would justify the use of deadly force.
“We have exceptional officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect our citizens,” Broderick said. “These new cameras will add another tool for our officers to collect evidence, provide support of our officers’ actions while providing transparency to our community.”
All APD officers will be outfitted with the BodyWorn cameras.
City Councilman Jon Bell, R-3rd District, a former member of the Police Department, said the use of body cameras means a higher level of transparency for the department.
“It will make citizens more aware of what an officer goes through on a daily basis,” he said. “The big challenge for the officers will be not to second-guess their training. There will be a lot of Monday morning quarterbacks.”
Bell said eventually the use of body cameras will increase the level of trust in the Anderson Police Department.
Local resident Lindsay Brown, who served on a city council police reform committee, said it was a step in the right direction.
“There has to be policies put in place for transparency and to hold people accountable,” Brown said. “We have a lot of great officers in Anderson, but there are a few bad apples.”
Brown said deescalation training would be helpful and more community policing so residents can get to know the officers.
Mike Anderson, president of the Anderson Fraternal Order of Police, said the union is supportive of anything that brings clarity to what transpires.
“It can bring a sense of trust if the information is transparent,” Anderson said.
He said the union is neutral when it comes to the use of body cameras.
“This body camera program is part of our administration’s ongoing effort to continue to improve police-community relations,” Broderick said.
Brown and Assistant Chief Mike Lee were tasked with the review and procurement of the systems.
“Chief Brown, when appointed to the position of chief in January 2020, began reviewing different systems,” Broderick said. “Unfortunately, the pandemic sidelined us for a while, but when the George Floyd case occurred, we decided we couldn’t wait any longer and we announced publicly our decision to move forward.”
Lee said this is the most significant pro-police action that has occurred since he has been on the department.
“By far our officers are excited about the implementation of this program and look forward to having a record of their daily actions,” Lee said.
The BodyWorn camera technology utilizes artificial intelligence to create situational awareness and offers features like a two-minute buffer, which allows for two minutes of video before the camera is turned on to be saved in each recording, as well as several automatic recording triggers designed to remove the officer’s burden to turn on the camera.
The system will turn the camera on anytime the officer is within 528 feet of a dispatched run, can be activated by computer-aided dispatch calls for service, draws their handgun from its holster, engages in jostled movement, such as during a fight, activates lights and/or sirens in the car and unlocks the shotgun rack.
The system also has a feature, known as Officer Down, which notifies all cars in the district that an officer is in need of immediate assistance.
“This is a major investment in our officers and our department that will enhance our law enforcement capabilities to provide public safety to our citizens and our community while allowing for transparency that will be supportive of the efforts of our officers,” Brown said
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.