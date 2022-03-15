ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department has sworn in hire three new officers.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety on Monday approved hiring the three who are lateral transfers from other departments.
Anderson Police Chief Mike Lee said the trio bring the department to 107 employees. APD is budgeted for 110 people.
Darrius Austin, 33, graduated from John Adams High School in South Bend and has been working for the Warren Township Police Department and Indiana State Excise Police.
Chelsea Jones, 29, graduated from Austin High School in Southern Indiana's Scott County and has a bachelor's of science from Oakland City University. She has been working in law enforcement for six years with the Princeton Police Department in southwestern Indiana's Gibson County.
Jayme Thompson, 27, graduated from Central Catholic High School in Toledo, Ohio, and has a bachelor's of science from Indiana University. He has been working for the Warren Township Police Department for two years.
Lee said all three have graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and will be required to complete the APD Field Training Program, which Sgt. John Baysinger oversees.
In other business, the Safety Board voted to accept three changes to the police department’s general orders.
Lee said the general order regarding domestic violence has been changed to comply with changes the General Assembly made in the state’s criminal code.
The second change is for the chaplains’ program, which the department has had for 13 years.
Lee said the chaplains will report to Maj. John Konkle.
The third change pertains to security of the APD headquarters building.
