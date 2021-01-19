ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department believes the 52-year-old woman that died last Thursday was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.
Madison County Coroner Troy Abbott confirmed Monday following an autopsy conducted Sunday that the cause of death of Banita L. Mitchell was blunt-force trauma.
Abbott said Mitchell was alive before possibly being struck by a vehicle at about 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of West 16th Street.
Major Joel Sandefur of the Anderson Police Department said Mitchell’s injuries were consistent with a person that was struck by a vehicle.
Sandefur said Mitchell’s death remains under investigation.
Police found Mitchell unresponsive when they arrived on the scene Thursday morning.
Officers suspected that a vehicle may have played a role in the woman’s death, based on findings at the scene.
Anyone who has information about this incident can call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.