INDIANAPOLIS — A Madison County juvenile court judge did not abuse his discretion when he refused to give up jurisdiction in the unsuccessful adoption of two special needs children by out-of-state relatives, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled.
According to a 14-page opinion by Judge Patricia A. Riley, an aunt and uncle said Madison County Circuit Court 2 Judge Stephen J. Koester’s refusal to reconsider their petition requesting he give up jurisdiction was a “mistake, surprise, or excusable neglect.” The aunt and uncle said they were not given an opportunity, as required under trial rules, to respond to an Indiana Department of Child Services motion to move the case from Court 3 to Court 2.
The courts refer to the aunt and uncle only by their initials to shield the identities of the children.
“However, paternal Aunt and Uncle fail to point to any rule, and neither can we locate one, requiring them to respond to DCS’s motion to transfer. Accordingly, as no response was required, the grant of DCS’s motion was not erroneous,” said the appeals court opinion filed Aug. 13.
The paternal aunt and uncle in June 2020 filed a verified petition of kinship in Madison Circuit Court 3 after the father consented to the adoption of his two children. According to the petition, the mother had abandoned her children a year earlier when she moved to Alabama.
According to the aunt and uncle’s petition, the children were then wards of DCS, and a Child in Need of Services (CHINS) petition had been filed on behalf of each child in Madison County Circuit Court 2, where issues regarding minors typically are decided.
Two days after the petition was filed, the children’s mother, representing herself, appeared before Court 3 and contested the adoption.
“In her petition, she disputed Paternal Aunt and Uncle’s allegations and asserted that DCS has placed the children with the maternal grandparents until Mother would be able to reunite with them,” the appeals opinion said.
The mother further claimed she had contact with the children and spent time with them.
“Mother informed the trial court that she had moved out of state to address her substance abuse issues and to get married,” the opinion said.
Two days after that, DCS officials filed a motion to intervene, which the court granted. In that motion, DCS officials objected to the adoption by the aunt and uncle and confirmed they had placed the children with the maternal grandparents.
DCS contested the adoption on the grounds it was not in the best interests of the children, who have special needs, because they had already had lived with the maternal grandparents for two months and established a bond with them. In addition, the DCS officials said, the aunt and uncle lived in New York and had met the children only a handful of times.
“DCS further contended that it believed ‘the filing of this adoption proceeding [to be] an attempt to circumvent the findings and ruling of the CHINS court,” according to the opinion.
About a month later, the maternal grandparents filed a motion to intervene in the adoption case and requested the court dismiss the aunt and uncle’s petition for adoption. The court granted that motion.
The aunt and uncle that same day filed a motion to strike the maternal grandparents’ pleadings and later requested that Court 3 Judge Andrew Hopper reconsider the order on the basis that the grandparents lacked standing.
In November, DCS filed a motion in Court 2 to establish it as the court of record. That was done in part because of all the family interventions in the CHINS case. DCS officials said the transfer of the adotpion would “promote efficiency, fair distribution, and the timely resolution of the cases.” The motion was granted.
On Nov. 16, the aunt and uncle filed a motion for relief from judgment, arguing the court had approved the transfer without giving them the opportunity to respond. They also argued adoption cases were more properly heard by probate courts and that Court 3 was the county-designated probate court.
However, the opinion said, it does not appear that Court 3 ruled on the matter, and a docket was started in Court 2.
The aunt and uncle sought what initially was the successful removal of Koester on Feb. 26, 2021, by order of the chief administrative officer of the Indiana Office of Judicial Administration. But four days later, the Indiana Supreme Court returned jurisdiction to Koester.
He denied the aunt and uncle’s motion to return the case to Court 3 and specifically stated his court would retain jurisdiction, leading to this appeal.
