INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Court of Appeals cleared the way Monday for the Lone Oak 120-megawatt solar farm in Madison County after affirming a lower court’s ruling denying judicial review to opponents of the project.
Among the issues decided by the 30-page opinion authored and filed Monday by Judge Patricia A. Riley was whether residency and alleged conflicts of interests invalidated the votes of Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals members. Also at issue was whether the BZA granted two special use applications and two setback variances in error.
“Neighbors’ argument is essentially a request that we reweigh the evidence before the trial court and ascribe inferences that do not support the trial court’s determination, which is contrary to our standard of review,” she wrote.
Several residents joined in the lawsuit that initially was heard by Judge Mark Dudley in Madison County Circuit Court 6.
Lone Oak, a subsidiary of Invenergy, planned to lease 35 parcels from 23 landowners. The project design included a decommissioning plan and soil reclamation plan to restore the area to agricultural viability after 45 years.
Following a public hearing, the BZA voted 3-1 in favor of the project, with Jane Baker abstaining because she had a friend who owned land that was to be used for the solar farm. The measures were approved with the understanding that solar panels could not be located closer than 500 feet from a non-participating landowner’s property line without their consent, resulting in a decrease in the number of panels that could be installed.
Lone Oak officials also were required to post a $5.6 million decommissioning bond and plant additional trees and vegetation if requested by a non-participating landowner.
The BZA also required the project to be complete and operational by Dec. 31, 2023.
In response to the conditions set, Lone Oak officials submitted a second set of applications, which was identical to the first with the exception of 350 additional acres, to the BZA. As that set was reviewed, it came to light that Beth Van Sickle did not meet BZA residency requirements, which opponents said made the vote on the initial application invalid under Indiana law.
BZA officials eventually determined “no procedural irregularity had occurred,” according to the appeals court’s opinion, and after several public meetings approved the requests, with Baker casting a vote in favor.
In October 2019, opponents filed a petition for judicial review of the BZA’s approval of the secondary applications.
“The trial court concluded that Neighbors had waived their argument regarding the validity of Van Sickle’s vote by failing to raise it before petitioning for review,” the appeals court said. “The trial court also concluded that even if the issue had been properly raised, Van Sickle was a de facto public official at the time she cast her votes on the Original Applications and that her failure to meet the residency requirements for being a member of the BZA did not invalidate her official actions.”
The trial court also determined no evidence of bias on Baker’s part was presented and, even if she were biased, there was insufficient evidence that bias played a part in the vote for the secondary applications, the appeals court said.
“The trial court found that evidence showed a rational basis for the BZA’s grant of both sets of SUAs and Setback variances and that, more specifically, the Project was consistent with Madison County’s Comprehensive Plan and Lone Oak had shown that sufficient practical difficulties existed to merit the grant of the Setback Variances,” the appeals court said.
According to the opinion, the BZA has exclusive subject matter jurisdiction over the issues at play in Lone Oak's applications.
