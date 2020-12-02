INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Court of Appeals rejected the argument that a trial court abused its discretion by admitting security footage and by not replacing the lead prosecutor in the murder trial of an Anderson man.
According to the opinion written by Chief Judge Margret G. Robb and released Nov. 20, the court affirmed the conviction of James Henry Stewart Jr.
He was sentenced to 57 years in prison for the May 2017 gunshot death of Montez D. McCloud, 24, after the pair got into a four-way altercation that included their girlfriends. The incident took place at Stewart's home in the 1700 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson.
McCloud was pronounced dead at the scene, and Stewart surrendered to the police.
Before the start of the trial before Judge Mark Dudley in Madison County Circuit Court 6, Stewart filed a motion seeking the recusal of Deputy Prosecutor Dan Kopp, asserting Kopp was a necessary witness to the chain of custody of security footage of the shooting.
“Allowing Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kopp to combine the roles of advocate and witness would pose a substantial risk of confusing and misleading the jury, as well as enhancing the importance and credibility of … Kopp, (and bv inference the State’s entire case), at the expense of [Stewart’s] right to a fair and impartial trial,” Stewart tried to convince the court, according to the opinion.
Stewart also argued that the security footage that investigators said confirmed what happened had not been properly authenticated and that there were some “holes” as to what occurred between the time the events occurred and them being viewed before being admitted as evidence.
The court ruled even if the footage was submitted in error, it was harmless and would not have changed the final outcome.
