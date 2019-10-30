INDIANAPOLIS — The state appellate court has denied an appeal to overturn a 40-year sentence given to a mother who admitted she knew her boyfriend abused her children – abuse that resulted in the death of one child and serious injuries to the other.
In April, Kayla Hudson, of Chesterfield, received a combined sentence of 40 years in the Department of Correction by Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe. Hudson entered a guilty plea to Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in the death and Level 3 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.
Hudson’s 23-month-old daughter, Paisley Hudson, died July 2018 from a blow to her head and two lacerations to her liver that caused internal bleeding. Her son, Riley Hudson, 3, suffered serious injuries and was taken into protective custody.
Hudson’s boyfriend, Ryan Ramirez, of Chesterfield, is charged with the murder of Paisley and Level 3 felony neglect of a dependent causing serious injury to Riley.
The Court of Appeals of Indiana said it “echoed” the trial court’s observations that both Paisley and Riley “suffered tremendously both openly and visibly for an extended period of time in their short lives.”
Despite extensive and obvious injuries, both courts cited Hudson’s own admission that she “did nothing to protect her children.”
“Instead, she tried to cover up the injuries — both physically with cream and tea bags and factually when she made excuses about the origin of injuries when confronted by other people,” the court of appeals states.
Ramirez’s jury trial is scheduled before Happe at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 3, 2020.
