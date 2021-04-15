ANDERSON — Nestlé has been given approval to construct a third rail spur at its Anderson facility to solve a supply chain concern.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission (ARC) on Tuesday approved the request by Nestlé to construct the new spur on property and adjacent to the existing spurs owned by the ARC.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said Nestlé needs the additional rail spur to store additional production materials, particularly on the weekends.
Winkler said Nestlé will pay all the costs for the design work and get approval from CSX to install the rail spur, which will be located to the south of the existing spurs.
He said once the rail spur work is completed, Nestlé will dedicate the new spur to the ARC.
“This solves a problem for Nestlé,” Winkler said.
The ARC also approved the release of $971,481 for construction of the City of Anderson Transit System terminal along Jackson Street.
The ARC previously approved providing $1.5 million toward the $8.5 million project.
Winkler said it was the first request for the bus terminal funding and the work was documented by krM Architecture.
The city received a $6.3 million grant for the project.
The bus terminal is expected to open on July 1.
The CATS terminal will be located on the north side of the first floor, with a loading and unloading zone to the east.
The remaining first-floor space and the second and third floors will be available for leasing to developers.
Jackson Street from 14th to 13th streets will be reduced to two lanes with the current right lane modified for parking in front of the terminal.
Thirteenth Street will be closed to traffic between Jackson and Meridian streets, and the alley west of the Dickmann Town Center will be converted to two-way traffic.
