ANDERSON — Following complaints from residents of the Bingham Square Apartments, the Anderson Redevelopment Commission will meet in executive session to resolve the issues.
A report on the outcome of the executive session is expected at the September meeting of the redevelopment commission.
Kim Townsend of the Anderson Housing Authority went with a Housing Quality Standards inspector on an inspection of a client’s apartment this week.
The inspection report made available to ARC members showed a water leak that had saturated the carpet, an infestation of gnats and a bad smell. It showed an effort was made to use a shop vac to remove the water. There was also no central air conditioning.
Townsend said Wednesday there are 21 Anderson Housing Authority residents at Bingham Square and the owners have 30 days to make repairs and 24 hours to make emergency repairs.
Mike Austin, attorney for the ARC, said Tuesday said the city provided $900,000 through tax increment financing and the developer, Property Resources Associates, was to invest $3.5 million.
He said the bond would be paid off through the increased property tax assessment when the work is completed.
The City of Anderson is not liable to make any missed bond payments.
Austin said the rehabilitation work was to have been completed by June 1.
He said Todd Fisher, director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, and Tamie Dixon-Tatum, director of the Human Relations, have both received complaints from tenants.
Austin said a 30-day letter was sent to Property Resources Associates to come into compliance with the terms of the agreement with the ARC.
“We have their attention and intend to resolve the problems,” he said. “The city’s goal has been to provide quality, affordable housing.”
Austin said the desire is to resolve the complaints and achieve the city’s goals.
“The developer wants to work with the ARC and city,” Austin said. “We want to work on an action plan.”
Perry Washington, an ARC member, said people are living in apartments that are not livable.
“There is mold and leaks,” he said. “We want to take care of people now.”
Kathryn Ransburg, attorney for Property Resources Associates, said residents have access to the maintenance portal on the internet and a telephone number.
She said there is a third party group that performs the maintenance work.
“There have been anonymous complaints,” Ransburg said. “They won’t provide the apartment number. We’re very concerned.”
Austin recommended ARC members meet in executive session for the purpose of separating fact from fiction when it comes to the complaints.
“There are issues we have to get a handle on,” he said. “This gives us time to resolve the problems.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.