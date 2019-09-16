ANDERSON — After weeks of delay awaiting approval from the Federal Transportation Administration, the archaeology work at the new city bus terminal is restarting.
The phase 2 environmental study revealed two old privies (outhouses), the foundation of a former dwelling, shards of glass and other items.
The findings resulted in the need to conduct a phase 3 environmental study, which required the federal agency's approval.
Jeff Plunkett, of NS Services, was preparing the site at the corner of 13th and Jackson streets when he said the work will take an estimated six weeks to complete, depending on how many workers are at the site.
Plunkett said the work involves digging down 8 feet. The phase 3 study isn't required at the parking lots to the north and east, because these areas won't be disturbed during construction, he said.
The fill dirt will be removed and the city will bring in new fill dirt for the three-story bus terminal, he said.
“We have to make sure there are no additional features in the area,” Plunkett said. “We know there were two houses built on the site before the 1900s. One was torn down and a second house was constructed.”
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said last week it’s hoped that some students from Ball State University will assist with the required dig.
The city had been discussing a new bus terminal to replace the one in the 1200 block of Main Street for close to 20 years before the Board of Public Works awarded the contract to Patterson Horth General Contractors.
The federal government is providing a minimum of $6.3 million in grant funds for the project with the city of Anderson allocating $750,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission voted last year to provide $1.5 million in tax increment financing, or TIF, funds for the $8.5 million project.
A 16,000-square-foot three-story building is planned. The CATS terminal will be located on the north side of the first floor, with a loading and unloading zone to the east.
The remaining first-floor space and the second and third floors will be available for leasing to developers.
Jackson Street from 14th to 13th streets will be reduced to two lanes with the current right lane modified for parking in front of the terminal.
Thirteenth Street will be closed to traffic between Jackson and Meridian streets, and the alley west of the Dickmann Town Center will be converted to two-way traffic.
Although the original intent was to have the terminal finished by February 2020, the mayor said the new completion date is expected in late spring or early summer.
