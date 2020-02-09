ANDERSON — Relics from how people lived in Anderson in the late 1800s and early 1900s have been found at the site of the new City of Anderson Transit System bus terminal.
Although construction of the $8.5 million bus terminal at the intersection of 13th and Jackson streets was expected to start a year ago, the project has been delayed by an archaeology study.
Jerry Bridges, executive director of the Madison County Council of Governments, said Thursday the final report from the phase 3 environmental study is being forwarded to the Federal Transportation Administration and Indiana Historical Society for review.
“It has been costly,” Bridges said of the work on the site.
Bridges said the contingency funds built into the project costs will cover the majority of the additional costs.
He said Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has been watching the costs closely and the contractor has agreed to extend the contract at the same cost for the project.
Once the report is reviewed and approved by the Federal Transportation Administration, work should start by April, Bridges said.
Lori Sylvester, long-range planner for CATS, said the archaeology study gave a glimpse into how people lived in Anderson.
She said at one time there were four houses along Jackson Street and one on 13th Street at the site.
“They found medicine bottles that had the name of the pharmacy engraved on it,” Sylvester said. “They found whiskey bottles, egg shells, animal bones, pottery and an opal brooch.”
Sylvester said the artifacts will be sent to certified historical sites at either Ball State University or in Indianapolis.
She said several privies were found and a large cistern.
The crew doing the archaeology study had to dig down to the bottom of the privies, 2 inches at a time, she said.
Mike Montgomery of krM Architects said the contract calls for the construction of the bus terminal to be completed within 400 days.
The CATS terminal is being funded through a $6.3 million federal grant, $750,000 from the city’s Community Development Block Grant funds and $1.5 million from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission.
A 16,000-square-foot, three-story building is planned. The CATS terminal will be located on the north side of the first floor, with a loading and unloading zone to the east.
The remaining first-floor space and the second and third floors will be available for leasing to developers.
Jackson Street from 14th to 13th streets will be reduced to two lanes with the current right lane modified for parking in front of the terminal.
Thirteenth Street will be closed to traffic between Jackson and Meridian streets, and the alley west of the Dickmann Town Center will be converted to two-way traffic.
