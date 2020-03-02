ANDERSON — Area lawmakers are open to the idea of making medicinal marijuana legal in Indiana. But most agree that the decriminalization of pot in the state is not likely to take place for several years.
Marijuana is still illegal under federal law, and Gov. Eric Holcomb is opposed to any changes in Indiana law until the federal government takes action.
Thirty-three states and the District of Columbia have legalized medicinal marijuana and 11 have legalized recreational use.
Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, said she supports legalization of medicinal marijuana with some tight regulations.
“I don’t think Indiana is ready for full-fledged legalization,” she said. “Not as long as we have some of the other addiction issues facing our state.”
Austin said Indiana needs to learn from the states that have already legalized it and the significant unintended consequences.
“We need to learn from that before we move forward,” she said. “What I don’t want to see is that it becomes over-prescribed like the opioid industry has done.”
Austin said she is unsure of how medicinal marijuana would be distributed.
“We need to look at the other states that have done this and figure out what is the most responsible public policy approach,” she said.
Austin said there was an amendment offered in the ongoing session of the General Assembly to legalize marijuana for people diagnosed as terminally ill, but the amendment was ruled non-germane to the legislation.
“It would have had to be prescribed by a doctor,” she said.
Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, supports the decriminalization of marijuana in small amounts for personal use.
“People with a small amount, however that is defined, would not go to jail and have a criminal record,” he said. “They would get a ticket for an infraction. That seems like a reasonable approach.”
Lanane said the state should look at making medicinal use of marijuana legal.
“With people with debilitating pain and stages of cancer, it would be a way of alleviating their suffering,” he said. “It could also lower the number of people addicted to opioids.”
Indiana could study how other states have legalized medicinal use of marijuana and adopt the system that is most effective, Lanane said.
Rep. Melanie Wright, D-Yorktown, said she is open to medicinal use of marijuana for people in hospice or terminally ill.
“It could be used as a substitute for morphine, which can put people in a coma,” she said. “It would help people not be in horrible pain. I’m receptive to that.”
Wright said another part of the issue is the number of people arrested and housed in jails on low-level possession charges.
“That won’t happen anytime soon,” she said. “Indiana is very slow in doing something different than the federal government. ... We should do it in steps that make sense.”
Rep. Bob Cherry, R-Greenfield, said he is opposed to the decriminalization of marijuana.
Cherry said he might consider medicinal marijuana legalization after looking at the benefits.
“I’ve heard from other states that have done that, and it was not what they expected,” he said. “It will be a long time before we would adopt it in Indiana. There are a lot of unknowns.”
