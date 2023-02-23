ANDERSON — Former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick will take part in an education forum this week in Anderson.
McCormick was Indiana’s top education official from 2017 through 2021. She was elected as a Republican but has since switched parties and is considering running as a Democrat for governor in 2024.
The Public Education Matters forum is being sponsored by the League of Women Voters for Anderson/Madison County and Experienced Educators of East Central Indiana from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Anderson Public Library.
Joel Hand, general counsel and lobbyist for the Indiana Coalition for Public Education, will join McCormick to address current legislation being considered by the General Assembly.
The library is at 111 E. 12th St.
The discussion will include funding for public education and the possible expansion of the voucher system in the state.
“The main theme is that public education is under attack,” Gayle Gernand, with the Experienced Educators of East Central Indiana, said Wednesday. “We want to show all the different ways that public education is under attack.”
Gernand said that includes the expansion of charter schools in Indiana and the expansion of the voucher system that will pay tuition for students to attend charter and private schools.
“This is not what is best for the community,” she said. “Public education is for all students; we can’t turn anyone away.”
Gernand said the Indiana Constitution requires the state to fund public education.
She said another concern is legislation that will require training of teachers on how to handle a handgun.
“That’s a recipe for disaster because we will have guns in the schools,” Gernand said.
The forum will also address censorship in schools, which is a concern for librarians across the state.
Gernand said she formed Experienced Educators of East Central Indiana a year ago.
“People need to be educated,” she said. “The public needs to know that dollars are being drained from public education.”