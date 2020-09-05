ANDERSON — The fifth annual Anderson On Tap fest brought a sense of normality to Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, after so many summer activities were put on indefinite hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Normally held in June, this year’s celebration of craft beers, wines and spirits was rescheduled for Saturday, drawing visitors from various parts of the state.
Wes Williams and Bethany Sammons visited from Bloomington. The couple decided to brave the COVID-19 risk while keeping face masks on and hoping others would do the same.
“I think we were wanting to get back to normal,” Sammons said. “This is the perfect amount of people.”
Saturday’s weather was cooperative with clear skies and a slight breeze to offset the 80-degree temperatures.
Todd and Jennifer Moistner traveled from Dublin, Indiana, to represent Easley Winery, an Indianapolis business, and were pleasantly surprised by the turnout.
“This is a lot more than we thought it would be,” Todd Moistner said. “People have been extremely respectful as far as putting masks on when they approach the booth.”
The two were first-time attendees of the Anderson event and were impressed with the Dickmann Town Center as a venue.
“The venue is fantastic as open as it is,” Jennifer Moistner said, adding that the downtown park easily allowed for social distancing.
Matt Rust, executive director of the Anderson/Madison County Visitors Bureau, was present to greet the out-of-town guests with literature to point them to other attractions of the Madison County area.
“I think people are glad to be out,” Rust said. “It’s a beautiful day and the sun’s shining.”
He said attendance may not have been what it has been in years past but considered the event a success.
“With it being Labor Day weekend, a lot of people may be out of town.” Rust said. “We’re happy Indiana On Tap was able to pull this off.”
