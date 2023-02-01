ANDERSON — The form for requesting American Rescue Plan funds will be available on the Madison County website by Monday.
The county’s American Rescue Plan Leadership Team voted Wednesday to approve both the form for submitting grant applications and the scoring matrix to evaluate requests.
Jessica Bastin, coordinator for the county’s ARP program, said the proposal forms will be available.
She said the ARP Community Collaboration Team will need to finalize the forms for organizations outside of county government.
“It’s all public records,” Bastin said. “The list of proposals to be considered will be on the website.”
The county’s website is https://www.madisoncounty.in.gov/
Each member of the Leadership Team will score the proposals based on eligibility, project need, funding plan and proposal tracking.
She said a number of proposals from county departments didn’t meet the requirements before the first round of ARP fund distribution to county agencies.
Bastin said any proposal that includes computer equipment or affects the county’s telephone system will have to be reviewed by the IT department.
She said the IT department has submitted a proposal to be considered at the Feb. 15 meeting.
Another proposal is pending by the following county agencies: Community Corrections, Sheriff’s Department, Juvenile Detention and Central Dispatch.
Bastin said the Community Collaboration Team is working to expand its membership.
“The goal is to be a liaison with the community.”
Rick Gardner, Madison County auditor, said the county has an ARP fund balance of $21,791,033.
He said the county received $25,167,259 in ARP funds in two payments made in 2021 and 2022.
Gardner said the county has approved appropriations of $3,376,226 to date.
The county’s biggest expenditure so far has been $2.5 million to provide employee compensation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Full-time employees received a one-time payment of $3,000.
Employees working from 29 to 39 hours per week received $2,000, and those working fewer hours a week received $1,000.