ANDERSON — Forced to improvise when its summer art workshops were canceled, the Anderson Museum of Art has developed art kits that will allow young and old to participate from home at their own pace.
The "Making it Together" kits use different themes and mediums over four weeks starting on June 22 and culminate in a celebration on July 25 that will include a sidewalk chalk "extravaganza" and the debut of a community art installation.
Each week there will be multiple kits to choose from. They can be viewed and purchased online at the museum's website and then picked up in a drive-through at the museum, 32 W. 10th St.
"They can see the project ahead of time and decide if they want to sign up to purchase that kit," said Jewel Morgan, one of three certified art teachers involved with the project.
The kits will include instructions and the teachers will provide additional instruction through online videos.
Prices will vary from $5 to $15 and are based on the cost of the supplies.
"It's very reasonably priced because they're only paying for their supplies so they're getting all the instruction for free," Morgan said.
Funds raised during Giving Tuesday along with a 50% match from the Madison County Community Foundation helped keep the costs down.
Participation in the CD weaving community art installation is free while supplies last. Yarn is weaved around an old compact disc and the discs are then strung together like a curtain.
While this is the first year for the kits, they could become a regular part of summer workshops at the museum since they allow people to participate at a time that works for them.
"I've had parents already tell me I can't make it to your classes; I can't do that set schedule; this is awesome," said Stephanie Michaels, collection curator at the museum.
