ANDERSON — With the federally funded Blight Elimination Program coming to an end, the Anderson Community Development Corporation has 98 properties that can be sold.
Since 2016, the City of Anderson has demolished more than 200 houses. Once demolished, ownership is transferred to the ACDC for sale or for donation to local nonprofit organizations.
Kevin Sulc, chairman of ACDC, said Thursday the Blight Elimination Program is ending on Dec. 31.
“It won’t be extended,” he said. “There are two options. One is that the next administration extends the program through the Department of the Treasury through the Get Hope program. The second is up to the state if there is money left over and the federal government allows Indiana to spend those funds.”
Sulc said ACDC has sold 27 properties, 10 are in negotiation for purchase and nine are awaiting state approval to transfer ownership.
He said one property was donated to Habitat for Humanity and two were donated to the Anderson First Church of the Nazarene, which is requesting a third property.
“We’ve had a slow down in sales,” Sulc said. “I expect several to be sold in the next few months.”
He said several people have made offers to purchase properties that are owned by ACDC.
Sulc said most people who have made offers to purchase properties are local residents that want adjacent properties for larger yards.
“The state has to give final approval,” he said. “We can’t sell the properties until they are free and clear by the state.”
The board took under advisement offers to purchase on the following properties: 615 Louise St., 2213 Columbus Ave., 3625 Henry St., 1812 Dewey St., 2128 Noble St., 25 West 16th St., 1422 Walnut St. and 210 West 25th St.
