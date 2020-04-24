As families mourn losses, death toll from COVID-19 in Madison County mounts

ANDERSON — For most residents of Madison County, the daily count of COVID-19 deaths is a troubling statistic.

But for 44 families, the count is devastating. They’ve suffered the deaths of parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, siblings and close friends.

Making the tragedy even more unbearable, regular channels for grieving are constricted by the state’s social distancing directive to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Funeral services are limited to 10 or fewer people.

Jean Long, 94, died April 8, while at Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson for rehabilitative surgery to repair a dislocated and broken artificial hip after a fall. She ran a high fever, then tested positive for the coronavirus and was sent to the facility’s hospice program and sedated.

“We are still emotionally off balance from this tragedy,” said her brother, Max Loudenback. “Now, because of the virus, we will have a difficult time even having a funeral for my sister.”

Research of death certificates available through Thursday and interviews with local health officials reveal that people who were residents or patients at local senior health and living facilities account for at least 40 of the county’s 44 COVID-19 deaths.

Such facilities have been on lockdown for weeks to minimize chances of infection for residents and would-be visitors. Not being able to hold the hands of, hug or just be physically present for a fatally ill family member has added to the trauma for survivors.

In many cases, nurses and other staff members — those who care for COVID-19 patients until the end — are traumatized by the loss of life, as well.

“It’s tough on the families and the staff,” said Jennifer Flowers, administrator at Summit Health & Living in Summitville, where six residents have died. “The residents do become your extended family.”

On Tuesday the Indiana State Department of Health reported 162 residents of long-term care facilities have died from the coronavirus. Madison County cases account for at least 25% of those deaths, while the county’s 129,500 residents comprise just 2% of the state’s total population of 6.73 million.

Overall, the county has suffered a disproportionate number of deaths, as well. Madison County accounts for 44, or 6%, of the state’s 706 deaths of COVID-19 as reported Thursday.

Marion County, the state’s largest county, has been viewed as the epicenter of the coronavirus in Indiana; however, it has a lower COVID-19 mortality rate, 24 deaths per 100,000 people, than Madison County, 34 deaths per 100,000.

Thirty-three Bethany Pointe residents have died of the virus, according to local health officials. That’s the largest number for any facility in Indiana.

The other seven deaths of assisted living facility residents or patients in Madison County include the six at Summit Health & Living and one resident of Fall Creek Retirement Village in Pendleton.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that nearly 11,000 nursing home residents in 35 states have died of COVID-19. The number of deaths in the remaining states were not included in the report.

The stories of those who have succumbed to the coronavirus in Madison County put faces with the frightening statistics.

Jack Vangets, 95, a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and a resident of Bethany Pointe, died March 31.

“He survived so many rough bumps in the road to make it to 95,” his grandson, Landon Paddock, posted on Facebook. “And that is why I am having a difficult time coping with the fact that this Coronavirus eventually took his life.”

Frankton resident Fred Partlow, 78, is the first county resident known to have died of COVID-19, on March 25 in Hamilton County.

“When you live in a small town, you have a sense of security. Now that’s broken,” said Marsha Kitchen, a relative of Partlow. “I think of all the elderly people in town, and I’m concerned this could have a larger impact.”

People over the age of 65 are considered to be at greater risk of serious illness if they contract the coronavirus. Madison County has an older population than the state average, with 18.3% of its residents age 65 or older, compared to 15.8% of the state’s population.

Of the 44 reported deaths in Madison County, only two of the deceased were under the age of 65. The youngest local person to die from the virus is Patricia Diaz, who was just 41 when she passed away April 5 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson.