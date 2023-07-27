ANDERSON — As the thermometer moves into the high 90s and the heat index extends to 100 degrees, cooling centers are available in Madison County.
With the National Weather Service issuing a heat advisory through midnight Friday, the Madison County Emergency Management Agency has issued a list of cooling centers.
• Anderson Public Library, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
• First Nazarene Community Center, 2301 Meridian St., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday
• Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital, Elwood, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday
• Pendleton Public Library, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Hot temperatures and high humidity can trigger heat illnesses, according to the NWS.
The NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun, checking on relatives and neighbors, making sure children and pets are not left in an unattended vehicle, and limiting outdoor activities to the early morning or evening.
Jeff Dyer, director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, also noted that a heat index of 105 degrees or higher triggers the opening of cooling centers.