ANDERSON — Usually in the spring, Anderson University is more abuzz than usual with high school students using their spring breaks to visit the campus so they can make their final decisions regarding which postsecondary institution they want to attend during the 2020-21 school year.
“For many people, that’s what seals the deal, if you will,” said AU President John Pistole. “A common expression we hear is, ‘I came for a campus visit, and I fell in love with AU.’”
But the COVID-19 pandemic made the campus visits impossible this year, causing Madison County’s only residential university to shift to other methods of persuasion.
Still, Pistole said it’s extremely difficult for his school to predict its future enrollment, which in turn, predicts student housing and staffing needs.
“If current students and prospective students’ parents are out of work, it may be difficult for them to consider enrolling at this time,” he said. “Families might be tapping college funds just to cover living expenses.”
But AU is trying to combat that by continuing its marketing campaign that asserts the school provides a similar value to state universities.
That’s one of the challenges facing Madison County’s post-secondary institutions, all of which shifted to distance learning after spring break for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year in an effort to keep students and staff safe in the novel coronavirus epidemic that has shut down the nation.
Though no one really knows, some predictions regarding this first cycle of COVID-19 are that the nation will not be able to settle into its new normal until August. That is expected to be followed by a second round starting in the fall.
This makes planning tricky for colleges and universities.
But Pistole said he sees a silver lining, at least for his smaller institution.
“It could have a positive effect from the standpoint that students want to go to a small ‘safe’ school,” he said.
So far 135 prospective students have made a deposit the first of March, Pistole said. Another enrollment event is scheduled for the third week in April.
“That probably will be virtual. We haven’t canceled it yet,” he said. “We’re moving to have that all done virtually.”
However, though AU, like many colleges, has offered online classes for a long time and was able to shift relatively seamlessly to virtual learning when the national crisis hit, Pistole said he doesn’t like the idea of it being a long-term solution for delivering educational content.
“I think our strength and our attractiveness is in the residential aspect of our campus,” he said. “As a Christian school we think it’s doubly important for like-minded people to gather to worship and to study.”
The medical nature of the national crisis also is likely to affect the programs to which students will seek entry, Pistole said. Though the school in recent years has been building its reputation in the areas of homeland security and cybersecurity, some of that may shift to its nursing and pre-med programs, he said.
Officials at Ivy Tech Community College are expecting something similar in terms of program popularity. Ivy Tech-Anderson Chancellor James Willey said he expects a surge of interest in nursing and public health education.
“Some programs that require hands-on clinical type experiences might be delayed some, but we are exploring all options and are optimistic with the efforts our leadership teams are making across the state,” he said. “Just too early to know for sure, but very optimistic we won’t see a lot of disruption for the long term.”
Like AU, Ivy Tech’s Anderson campus has shifted to primarily virtual operation, including its outreach to prospective students.
“We did upload to YouTube a video that was made on the 53rd Street campus showcasing our clinical simulation lab,” he said. Students interested in the health science and nursing fields can check it out by typing “This Is Your Classroom- Anderson Ivy Tech Community College” in the YouTube search bar.
Willey said he believes Ivy Tech will continue to be a cost-effective alternative for many students in difficult economic times.
“We are a very affordable option and many may qualify for grants and other financial assistance,” he said. “Continuing or starting an educational journey is more important than ever before during these changing economic times.”
Corey Sharp, director of Purdue Polytechnic-Anderson, said prospective students typically tour his institution every five or 10 days during the school year. However, he said, the school has transitioned to virtual one-on-one sessions with one of the students affairs administrators.
Though he admits cost may be a factor due to the challenges of the epidemic, which has caused a great deal of job loss as businesses have closed, Sharp said he believes Purdue Polytechnic is well positioned to attract new students. In fact, he said, the school has received applications from prospective students over the past several weeks.
“I think it is natural to think that cost will play a bigger role moving forward,” he said. “Purdue Polytechnic Anderson is well positioned because of our already low tuition that is frozen. Our location is the most affordable bachelor’s degree program in central and east central Indiana.”
Though unlike other local post-secondary institutions, Purdue Polytechnic does not offer degree pathways in health care, the technical nature of many programs still may attract students interested in the development of devices that can extend life, Sharp said.
“Just this week, we learned that some of our alumni are working to help their companies retool for ventilator production,” he said. “Our degrees lend themselves to working in evolving markets. Our computer and information technology and engineering technology curriculum prepare students to work and thrive under these circumstances.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.