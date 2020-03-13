ANDERSON — Ascension St. Vincent, including the Anderson hospital, has implemented temporary visitor restrictions to reduce the spread of viral respiratory infections, including COVID-19.
The current visitation policy at Ascension St. Vincent hospitals across Indiana includes the following points:
- Points of entrance into buildings will be limited.
- All visitors will be screened when entering the building.
- If a visitor lives in a community with a confirmed case of COVID-19, he/she will be asked not to enter the building. Exceptions will be made for the parent/legal guardian of an inpatient minor with no other positive screens.
- If a visitor screens positive to any of these questions, or if he/she has a temperature of 100.1 degrees or higher, he/she will not be permitted to visit.
- Visitors under the age of 18 are not allowed unless they are an emancipated minor, the parent of a patient or other case-by-case exception.
- Visitors will not be allowed for patients with COVID-19 except for end-of-life situations.
- A parent/legal guardian will be allowed to stay with a minor child who is hospitalized for COVID-19.
- Local hospital leadership will determine further visitor restrictions at their discretion.
