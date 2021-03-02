ANDERSON — The show must go on and the Anderson Symphony Orchestra is moving forward to complete the current concert season.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the orchestra’s board to make several changes in the 2020-2021 season.
Darla Couch Salee, executive director, said several free “pop-up” concerts have been scheduled for those patrons who feel comfortable in attending live events.
The first will take place Thursday during the Anderson Museum of Art’s open house celebrating its new gift shop. From 6 to 6:30 p.m. a cellist and violinist will be performing in the museum, Salee said.
Masks are required and social distancing is mandated at the museum, 32 W. 10th St.
The second free concert, with a “Dance!” theme, will take place on Saturday, April 17, when a brass quintet will perform on the outdoor stage at the Dickmann Town Center, located downtown on Meridian Plaza, starting at 2 p.m.
April 18 is the rain date for the concert.
The full orchestra will perform outdoors with special guests Jon McLaughlin and Sarah Scarborough on Saturday, June 5, at Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive, starting at 7 p.m. Ticket holders are invited to bring picnic items and spread out 6 feet apart on the lawn.
The general admission tickets can be purchased at andersonsymphony.org or by calling 765-644-2111.
The ASO Summer Pops concert is set for July 10 at 7 p.m. at Shadyside Park. The rain date is July 17. This is a free event but people should wear masks and observe social distancing.
“We’re hoping we can be back at the Paramount (Theatre),” Sallee said for the 2021-2022 season.
She said the concert dates for the next ASO season will be announced within the next few months.
“We were hopeful that we would be able to perform most if not all of the season as scheduled,” ASO conductor Rick Sowers said in a video message to patrons. “It has been clear for some time now that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this would not be safe for our musicians and staff, our audience members or the Paramount staff.”
Patrons who purchased tickets for the 2020-2021 season may apply the paid amount to a future performance, donate the amount paid or request a refund. Gift certificates with an expiration date of April 17, 2021, will be extended an additional year.
