ANDERSON — Singers and songwriters Jon McLaughlin and Sarah Scharbrough will return to Anderson this weekend as guest artists with the Anderson Symphony Orchestra.
The outdoor concert will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday,June 5 at Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive off Columbus Avenue. Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets.
This concert will highlight new music by the two performing artists. This last decade has taken Anderson native McLaughlin around the world, from the Academy Awards, to sharing the stage with Billy Joel, Adele, Sara Bareilles and Kelly Clarkson. In celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his debut album, he performed "Indiana" with the Anderson Symphony Orchestra in a sold-out concert at the Paramount Theatre in May 2018.
Scharbrough is also a songwriter and worship leader whose voice can be heard on local and national commercials and has been featured on two Emmy Award-winning TV series. She has collaborated and performed with Grammy Award-winning artists and countless others.
The ASO will be performing its first live concert since February 2020. That season's final concert and the planned 2020-21 season at the Paramount Theatre were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets are $30 and may be purchased by calling the ASO office, 765-644-2111; or at www.andersonsymphony.org. For information, the email address is aso@andersonsymphony.org.
