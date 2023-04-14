ANDERSON — Whether driving a transport van or being CEO of Aspire Indiana Health, for Barbara Scott, it's always been about being of service.
"I kept a sign on my desk for a number of years that said, 'How can I make myself more valuable to the organization?'" she said. "For me, that was just being flexible."
Being flexible led Scott to take jobs she never dreamed of.
Scott transported folks to and from appointments while obtaining her master's degree from IUPUI. During that time, she fell in love with serving people with complex needs.
From there, she became chief operating officer and, six years ago, chief executive officer of Aspire.
This coming summer, Scott will retire after more than 36 years of service. She had planned to retire a few years ago but COVID-19 had other plans.
Scott said Aspire will continue to grow and flourish in her absence.
Aspire's search for a new CEO is winding down. As of Friday, there were two finalists, according to Christopher Lloyd, senior director of marketing and communications for Aspire Indiana Health.
Aspire hope to introduce a new CEO by July 1.