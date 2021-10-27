FAIRMOUNT – Guiding people on a tour of the three mostly empty exam rooms last week at Aspire Indiana Health Madison-Grant Clinic, Syd Ehmke couldn’t help but comment on the challenges it faces with equipment and supplies.
“Medical equipment also has been a supply chain issue,” the vice president of the federally qualified healthcare center said.
Even so, while schools were out for fall break last week, the residents of Summitville and Fairmount became the beneficiaries of an oasis in their healthcare desert with the opening of the clinic in the school district’s former administration building.
The clinic, with its lab and three patient exam rooms, is intended for the public as well as students as they seek screenings, diagnoses and treatments, such as strep, flu and COVID-19 tests, pap smears and blood draws. The farthest northeast of Aspire’s 12 centers, it is one of two medical facilities within a 17-mile radius
“Really, we want to make sure we can take care of acute and urgent care needs,” Ehmke said. “Because Michelle (McDowell) is a family nurse practitioner, we can see cradle to grave.”
The clinic is part of a trend in public school districts as they try to remove barriers that prevent students from learning. Nearby Elwood Community Schools, for instance, operates a district-based clinic.
The Madison-Grant clinic does not take the place of the school nurse, Ehmke stressed, but presigned permission slips save valuable time in getting students treated and take the stress off parents who otherwise may need to leave work to rush to another healthcare provider .
As with many rural communities, getting healthcare in Summitville and Fairmount posed special challenges, especially when it comes to work hours, transportation and insurance. The clinic accepts Medicare and Medicaid as well as private insurance, and for those who are uninsured it offers sliding scale fees.
Aspire Indiana Health Madison-Grant Clinic last week also became a federally qualified National Health Service Corps site. That means those who staff it may be eligible for tuition assistance and have their college student loans forgiven.
According to Georgetown University, rural residents tend to be less healthy and spend more on out-of-pocket expenses, compared with their urban counterparts.
That is part of why Madison-Grant Superintendent Scott Deetz approached Aspire officials with the idea at a United Way event in 2018. Each of the three organizations share the common mission and vision of getting into the community, he said.
“Tearing down those barriers and truly having that in our backyard opens up access to regular preventive healthcare,” he said. “Healthier students are more ready to learn.”
Deetz said he started mulling the idea as the district moved its administration out of the standalone building and into the high school next door.
“I wanted to use school resources to help satisfy that need.”
Though he was familiar with the mental health and behavioral services offered by Aspire, which contracted for them with the district, it was at the United Way event Deetz was told they also have the capacity to provide primary healthcare.
“We quickly realized this was a potential great relationship on both ends,” he said. “It was really great to have that extension come around full circle and continue to serve people in Madison and Grant counties in that way.”
Marion native McDowell, who previously was a nurse for Warsaw Community Schools staff members, said having the clinic nearby also will help teachers.
“Sometimes, teachers have schedules that are the same as a lot of doctors’ offices. Hopefully, this helps with that.”
The current setup allows for one appointment every 30 minutes, McDowell said.
“We will be here whether the schools are open or not,” she said. “Obvious;y, the school is a focus for us, but the community is as well.”
Jerry Landers, vice president of strategy and development for Aspire, said though the clinic is remote compared to the towns it’s intended to serve, he expects transportation issues to be minimal.
“The benefit of having it by a school is it’s a hub. People naturally come here,” he said. “When you look at this very rural area, this was the most natural place to place it.”
The next step, Landers said, will be telehealth services, also a challenge in rural areas where there sometimes is limited internet connectivity.
“But this is definitely a step in the right direction.”
