NOBLESVILLE — Aspire Indiana Health has been awarded a $146,000 grant through the Ryan White Part C Capacity Development Program to expand its infectious disease services.
The grant via the federal Health Resources and Services Administration is named in honor of Hoosier teen Ryan White, one of the first HIV-positive public figures to advocate on behalf of patients. White died in 1990 at the age of 18, six years after being diagnosed with AIDS. His fight to return to school and be treated like any other child inspired millions.
The program aims to strengthen organizational capacity to respond to the changing health care landscape and increase access to high-quality HIV health care services for low income, uninsured and underserved people living with HIV.
The one-year grant, which begins this month, will entirely fund a new manager of infectious disease position, as well as part of the salary of an infectious disease physician.
“We are deeply grateful to be awarded this grant in the name of Ryan White, who did so much to advance the fight against HIV,” said Jerry Landers, chief executive officer of Aspire Indiana Health, in a press release. “This will significantly expand our capacity to help Hoosiers with infectious diseases.”
