ANDERSON — After receiving approval from city officials more than a year ago, Aspire Indiana Health plans to open a substance abuse treatment center in Anderson by March 1.
The Anderson City Council approved the rezoning request for the facility in December 2019 and the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals gave its OK in January 2020.
The approvals came over the objections of local residents living in the proximity of the former Mockingbird Hill facility, 4083 Ridgeview Drive.
Those opponents expressed concerns about the impact the treatment center would have on property values and the potential increase in crime and traffic.
The Mockingbird Hill Recovery Center’s operations will be phased with capacity to be at 50% after three months.
An open house for the community will take place sometime after the March opening.
Barbara Scott, CEO of Aspire Indiana Health, said including the purchase price and remodeling costs there has been a $2.1 million investment in the property.
Local residents have filed a legal action against the BZA approval, which is still pending in Madison Circuit Court Division 6.
But because no stay was requested by opponents the project is able to open.
“Because of COVID-19, we expect to phase in operations over several months,” Scott said. “We have to include a quarantine area for new residents.”
Recently Progress House, which operates a similar facility in Indianapolis, has become a subsidiary of Aspire Indiana Health.
She said Progress House is helping design the staff model that will be used by the Anderson facility.
Eventually there will be 40 staff members and the hiring process has begun, she said. The substance abuse treatment facility will have 92 beds, 60 for a residential treatment program and 30 beds for detoxification.
Officials of Aspire and Progress House announced there would be no men convicted of sex or violent crimes at the facility, residents would not be allowed to leave the property and 50 security cameras would be installed. They also said local property values would not be affected.
Kate Richards, the clinical manager, will oversee the different treatment programs to help clients be successful.
“There will be individual and group therapy sessions,” Richards said. “We will have recovery associates that have gone through the program to assist clients.’
This is the first time that Richards will be working as a clinical manager and has worked for Aspire since 2009 after graduating from Anderson University.
“I’m excited about this opportunity,” she said.
Joyce Redeemar will be general manager and previously helped a similar position with Planned Parenthood.
“It was the team,” she said of her decision to work for Aspire. “They saw me in this role.
“It’s going to be busy,” Redeemar said of the first day. “It will be thrilling and a challenge.”
She said staff members are currently in training.
Darrell Mitchell, CEO of Progress House, said the top priority is for clients in the recovery center to be residents of Anderson.
“This will meet the needs of the city of Anderson,” he said. “Traditional treatment that lasts up to 28 days is not working. This is a six-month program.”
Mitchell will be networking with the local recovery community to make them aware of the programs being offered at Mockingbird Hill.
He said people can submit an application to be accepted into the program starting March 1 at the Aspire website.
Aspire Indiana Health is looking to hire a registered nurse and 13 residential recovery technicians. Applications can be submitted at AspireIndiana.org.
“The recovery technicians are involved with the day-to-day operation of the facility,” Mitchell said. “They make sure the residents get to their appointments. This is a good entry-level position for someone interested in working in the field.”
