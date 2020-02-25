ANDERSON — The company providing health care to employees of Madison County has been given until April 9 to meet the terms of the contract.
County Attorney Jonathan Hughes said Monday that PMR Healthcare of Indianapolis has been found by consultant Brown and Brown to be in breach of contract in at least four different areas.
Hughes said PMR does not have a full-time provider at the county’s health clinic and the services are being provided by a nurse practitioner.
He said the on-site visits by a doctor are not being done and that they may have billed the county for services not being provided.
“We want them to be in compliance with the contract,” Hughes said. “We hope they will be in compliance.”
The Madison County Board of Commissioners voted to send PMR Healthcare a letter to be in compliance and submit a response by April 9 or face possible termination of the contract.
PMR Healthcare was hired by Madison County in 2016 and awarded a three-year contract. The contract required a full-time doctor at the site at Mounds and Rangeline roads.
The contract was renewed in 2018 with PMR Healthcare providing expanded services to include weight management, treatment of diabetes to include free insulin, expanded women’s services, mental health and physical therapy.
The company was to be paid a minimum of $220,000 every three months.
PRM Healthcare did not return a telephone call from The Herald Bulletin seeking comment.
TRUCK NOISE LEVELS
The Commissioners approved an ordinance prohibiting excessive vehicle noise levels along Indiana 28 from County Road 200 West to County Road 300 West.
Commissioner John Richwine said residents in the area requested an ordinance to prohibit jake braking by tractor-semitrailers.
When activated, a jake brake opens exhaust valves in the cylinders after the compression stroke, releasing the compressed gas trapped in the cylinders, and slowing the vehicle.
“We can regulate noise on a state highway,” Richwine said.
He said the location is in front of RG Transport. Red Gold was not opposed to the ordinance, he said.
“I’ve waited a long time for this,” Richwine said of the ordinance which was approved unanimously.
The ordinance carries a $250 fine for the first offense and $500 fine for each subsequent violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.