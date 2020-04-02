INDIANAPOLIS — Since Gov. Eric Holcomb’s declaration of a public health emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic, dozens of complaints for price-gouging have been filed with the Indiana Office of Attorney General.
The complaints include excessive amounts being charged at superstores and online for everything from toilet paper and cleaning products to food, according to a press release from the state agency.
“Hoosier consumers should never have to pay exorbitant prices for essential products, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic, which is causing thousands to suffer financial hardships,” said Attorney General Curtis Hill.
Consumers who believe they have been subjected to excessive pricing practices during the public health emergency can file complaints online by visiting www.in.gov/attorneygeneral. To expedite complaints, authorities urge consumers to take pictures of the prices and products and provide copies of any receipts for the review process.
Cease and desist letters can be issued by attorneys within the office’s Consumer Protection Division to sellers if the authorities determine unfair or unconscionable business practices are taking place, according to the press release. Since 2017, the Consumer Protection Division has processed more than 34,000 complaints related to identity theft or licensing and consumer issues, according to the agency.
The office has the authority to enforce the Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, which permits appropriate enforcement of any unfair, abusive, deceptive or unconscionable conduct, according to the press release.
Hill also encourages Hoosiers to file complaints with his office regarding any scam they may encounter including robocalls, phishing attempts, fraudulent products and fake work-from-home opportunities.
To contact the Consumer Protection Division, call 1-800-382-5516.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.