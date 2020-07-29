ANDERSON — As chairperson of the committee representing the interests of Anderson University’s 100 full-time faculty, Doyle J. Lucas said he has heard no concerns on the part of his colleagues and said he believes the administration has been responsive and responsible in its planning.
“We’re as an institution committed to doing the right thing. As we get information about the pandemic, we will adjust accordingly,” said Lucas, professor of management in the Falls School of Business. “We’re not marching this alone. We have people who are in contact with other institutions.”
Purdue Polytechnic Anderson’s faculty is represented by Deborah Nichols at the university’s main campus in West Lafayette.
Ivy Tech Community College’s faculty representative did not respond to requests for comment.
As a residential campus where students not only go to school but are exposed to one another more continuously because they live together, AU faces some additional considerations when compared to Purdue Polytechnic and Ivy Tech.
Plans include following Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s orders on wearing masks in indoor public settings and when social distancing is not possible, alternative scheduling that ensure all students are able to be in class at least once a week.
“In some of the classrooms there already are some Plexiglas barriers in front of the lecterns,” Lucas said. “Some classes are small enough and the rooms large enough where everyone can meet. Our classrooms are already marked out what seats you can sit in.”
But Lucas, 62, is comfortable with the safety efforts made at AU.
“I would be in the age range and with some health concerns. But I want to do this,” he said. “We have the capability to go online, but for me, it’s important to go face-to-face when we can. But we don’t want to be naïve.”
A member of the university’s COVID-19 Task Force made up of representatives from various departments, Lucas believes the administration has tried to take a 360-degree perspective on the situation and what it means for students, faculty and staff.
“It was kind of a collective look at the whole campus,” he said.
