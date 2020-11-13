ANDERSON — Anderson University, the only residential college in Madison County, will be putting in place its post-Thanksgiving plan for all-virtual instruction through the end of the semester starting next week.
AU President John S. Pistole confirmed university officials have decided that with the surge in COVID-19 around the nation, including in Madison County, it’s in the best interests for the health and safety of the students and staff to go all-virtual. The campus will remain open, but students will take their instructions from home or the dorms, where meals will be delivered.
Concerned about the likelihood that some students would return to campus following Thanksgiving carrying the novel coronavirus, AU officials made the decision a few weeks ago to end the semester with all-virtual instruction.
