ANDERSON — Anderson University officials have decided to join the growing number of colleges and universities that no longer require an SAT or ACT for admission to their bachelor’s programs.
AU president John Pistole said university officials were concerned the tests may be biased toward people who have access to SAT prep courses, thereby possibly denying admission to otherwise worthy applicants.
“We’re trying to even the playing field in some respects to those who have the aptitude and ability but don’t have the access to the test preparation,” he said.
College entrance exams, such as the SAT and the ACT, are intended to assist admissions directors in determining a prospective student’s aptitude and likelihood of completing a college program.
Over the past several years, there has been a growing body of evidence that some college entrance exams are biased on the basis of factors students don’t control, such as race, gender or economics.
Going SAT-optional is a move made in recent years by many smaller and selective colleges and universities, Pistole said.
“Probably half the schools around Indiana and our division of Independent Colleges of Indiana and Council for Christian Colleges and Universities have gone to SAT and ACT optional, so they can submit them if they like,” he said.
Greta Hays, senior director of Communications & Public Affairs Council for Christian Colleges & Universities, said her organization does not collect hard data on the number of schools that no longer require SATs. However, she said, anecdotal data suggests that’s true.
The National Center for Fair and Open Testing estimates about 1,100 colleges and universities nationwide no longer require the SAT or ACT.
Jen Zentz, director of Strategic Communications at Independent Colleges of Indiana, said her organization, which represents about 30 private, non-profit post-secondary institutions on 33 campuses, also does not track those statistics.
However, she said, according to the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, 10 of those campuses have gone SAT/ACT-optional.
“Recently, I have recognized both locally and nationally that colleges and universities are becoming test optional to accommodate students who have experienced SAT and ACT testing disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic,” she said.
Pistole said more emphasis will be put on grade point averages and other criteria by AU’s admissions staff. The university will continue to give preference to students who have a GPA of 2.5 for admission and 3.5 for top scholarships, he said.
“If they’ve done well over three or four years, that’s probably a better indicator than a test that is taken on a good day or a bad day,” he said. “We try to look at the whole person.”
