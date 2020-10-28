ANDERSON — Out of an abundance of caution, Anderson University officials have announced most classes will be all-virtual for the remainder of the semester following the Thanksgiving weekend.
However, AU President John S. Pistole said some classes, such as student teaching and nursing practicums, will continue in person. Athletes also will continue with practices, but competition already was delayed to the spring semester.
“Campus will still be open, but it will be a modified open,” he said. “There are still things going on but done in a different way.”
Though no decision has been made about how the winter break will be handled, at the moment, the university is expected to resume full in-person instruction for students who prefer that option at the start of the second semester following the winter break, Pistole said. Students already have and will continue to have the flexibility to complete their coursework online.
“There’s no perfect answer on any of this. We try to make the best decisions based on the best available information,” he said.
Pistole said campus officials were concerned about the exposure of students to friends and relatives who might be asymptomatic for COVID-19. Madison County, like much of Indiana and the Midwest, is experiencing a surge in the number of positive tests and illnesses caused by the novel coronavirus.
“It just increases the chances someone will be exposed to the virus and come back to campus asymptomatic,” he said. “We have to be very mindful about that as they come back from the holiday breaks.”
After doing a survey among students, Pistole said, it was decided to continue the on-campus experience, but modify it. For instance, students will be encouraged to meet in groups of five or less, and rather than full meal service, they will be offered grab-and-go meals.
“The vast majority of students and their parents want an on-campus experience, even if it’s modified,” he said. “Students really want to be on campus, but they want to reduce the spread of the virus. They don’t want to become a hot spot.”
