ANDERSON — When Melissa Barber, 36, went in search of a program to earn a degree in nursing, she first went to Ivy Tech but found it just wasn’t a good fit.
“It was kind of a bit high schoolish. It’s still kind of a childish environment,” said the Anderson native who commutes from Indianapolis.
But then she found Anderson University and the support it provides for students like her through its Adult Studies program.
“Here you can actually learn. People actually engage into conversations as adults,” she said. “Another thing I like is they involve God, and I believe God should be the head of everything.”
AU recently was awarded a $13,650 2019 Adult Promise Grant from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education to help provide spaces and activities that promote the retention and success of nontraditional students like Barber.
In an effort to be more welcoming to adult students, the university already has converted a space in the basement of Decker Hall for their use for studying, networking or socializing with other nontraditional students.
Adult Studies Director Stephanie Moran said higher education for many no longer is a linear path from entry at age 18 to a degree four years later. Many drop out temporarily for a variety of reasons, including the need to work, a move or the start of a family.
“There is an opportunity to serve the community by serving the adults,” she said. “Adults have told me time and time again it’s always nice to run into another adult student. Adults don’t only bring challenges and problems. They bring with them success and multiple stories.”
The university is looking at ways to train professors to be more sensitive to nontraditional students, Moran said. Some instructors, for instance, need to be reminded that nontraditional students actually are their peers, she said.
“Adult learners come to education with so many obligations and demands,” she said. “When you focus primarily on traditional students, you often forget how adults are best supported in their education.”
Some adult students also may need some accommodations, such as assessments that are different from those typically used for traditional students.
Part of the renewed emphasis, Moran and AU President John Pistole said, is a decline in enrollments because of competition by other institutions and a recent redirection of some students toward the trades.
“The higher education landscape is changing rapidly,” Moran said.
AU Success Coach Andy Watkins went back to school at age 28 as the divorced father of a 1-year-old and knows how intimidating returning to school can be for the nontraditional student. Like many AU students, he was the first in his family to earn a bachelor’s degree, and he now is working on a master’s in divinity.
“I’m right here with them,” he said. “I had a great support system. I had people I looked up to and had overcome their own challenges, and I had people who walked beside me.”
Students come back to school for a variety of reasons, including career advancement or just to finish what they started, Watkins said. For most, it’s just a matter of getting over the first semester hump, he said.
“We have students who come back just for a sense of completion,” he said.
His job, Watkins said, is to ensure the programs pursued and the processes put in place suit the students. For instance, he had one student who transitioned from nursing to social work because it better suited her skills and interests.
“If she had continued down that path, she wouldn’t have finished,” he said. “We want our adult students to be successful and have a win if they come back to complete their education. Everybody is capable of doing it, but there are unknowns and fear.”
Pistole said the university is an important resource in their own backyards for Madison County residents as they go about their careers and professional development.
“We have offered adult education classes for years, but we’re being more intentional now,” he said.
Pistole said giving a little more attention to adult students doesn’t take away from the university’s commitment to traditional students.
“I see it as a complement to one another,” he said.
In fact, Pistole said, when the adult students take classes with the traditional students, the younger scholars often are introduced to perspectives beyond those of their professors and textbooks.
“We have those adult students with real-world experience,” he said.
Shannon Galyan, 35, a triple major in political science, philosophy and economics, had attended summer classes and one semester 10 years ago at IUPUI. But then the young mother expected a second baby and took a hiatus from her education.
The AU sophomore, now a mother of four, decided to return to school once her youngest child reached school age. Most days, she can be found studying in the lounge of the Adult Studies Department.
“I didn’t want to be in sales for the rest of my life. It was all-right money, but it wasn’t fulfilling,” the former Greenwood resident said. “When I moved up here, the majority of people I met were AU alumni. I spoke to a couple of people who had come here as adults, and they had only glowing things to say about the faculty, the programs and the classes. It was important to me to go to a place that was well respected.”
