ANDERSON — The Indiana State Board of Accounts has released an audit critical of the operations of the Anderson Township Trustee Youth Center for three years.
The state audit covered the period from Jan. 1, 2016, through Dec. 31, 2018.
The audit report outlines a lack of internal controls, wages paid to the employees of the Youth Center not reported, a co-mingling of donation funds, failure to deposit a check in a timely manner and a lack of conflict of interest declaration by former Trustee John Bostic.
The audit does not request reimbursement of any funds. The state agency conducted an exit conference with current Trustee Mike Shively and Advisory Board members Jan Mansfield-Stith and Larry Russell. There was no official response to the audit report.
Bostic served as Anderson Township Trustee from Jan. 1, 2015, through Dec. 31, 2018.
When contacted Thursday, Bostic said he has not seen the audit report.
“I’ve not stolen any money and did everything right,” he said. “I didn’t sign time cards; I turned them over to the CPA (certified public accountant)."
Bostic said when it became impossible to raise funds for the Youth Center he used city-provided funds to pay employees.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
