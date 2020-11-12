ANDERSON — County Auditor Rick Gardner informed Madison County Council members Tuesday that the county was looking at closing out 2020 with a healthy operating balance.
“If all the CARES Act funding for wages are approved in the range of $1.5 million to $2 million, we could end the year with an operating balance of $9.1 million to $9.6 million,” he said.
Gardner said the county’s operating balance is currently at $7.6 million.
Gardner remarked that the county paid cash for the Eisenhower Bridge and if the project had been bonded the cash balance would have been approximately $13.5 million.
“The cash balance is right where it should be,” he said.
Gardner said the county was ending 2020 with a zero cash balance in the rainy day fund.
Councilman Anthony Emery said in 2019 the council approved a resolution to transfer to the rainy day fund any general fund balance over $9 million, which Gardner said was possible.
Gardner said the county is preparing for an expected downturn in local option income tax revenues in 2022 because the collections from the state are two years behind.
Gardner said that in January the county will have paid off the five-year loans for the public safety complex, which includes the Community Corrections, Work Release and Dispatch Center.
In other business, Joe Humphries of the county maintenance department said one of the main cellblock doors at the Madison County jail is inoperable.
He said the door has to be replaced immediately at a cost of $16,500.
Humphries said the cellblock is not being used.
The council approved the purchase of replacements for 16 cellblock doors because the company that built the doors has gone out of business and parts are no longer available.
“We have to do something with the doors,” Humphries said. “I guarantee doors will have to be replaced next year.”
It will take 12 to 14 weeks to take delivery on the door, he said.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the hope is that the county will be able to fix the remaining doors for the next two years.
“The concern is that all the doors could become inoperable at the same time,” he said.
The council approved a request from Brent Jensen, director of the dispatch center, for $25,000 to pay overtime costs for the remainder of the year.
Jensen said the dispatch center has been able to reduce overtime costs by 34% this year.
In 2019, the county spent $331,000 on overtime and the projected cost for this year is $275,000.
