ANDERSON — If you ask John S. Pistole, Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine can end one of three ways: the long war, similar to the U.S. war in Afghanistan; the use by Russia of chemical, biological, radioactive or nuclear weapons (or CBRNs) that likely would expand the war to other nations; or regime change.
Pistole, a former deputy director for the FBI, never served overseas, but he started his career during the Cold War and has met with his European counterparts in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, and Moscow.
As an adversary, Pistole characterized Russia’s leaders and the intelligence officers who support their operations as sophisticated and devious.
Now Anderson University’s president, he shared his assessments of the war Tuesday with about 50 people during his address at the Anderson Rotary Club’s weekly meeting.
“What we’re seeing in real time and online is truly horrific.”
Using maps to give the audience a clearer vision of the region, Pistole said a prolonged war wouldn’t benefit either the citizens of Russia or Ukraine.
“It’s the innocent civilians that suffer in that,” he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin already has put his military on alert for the possible use of nuclear weapons. Pistole said there are various types that would have different effects, depending on the range of missile used.
But one thing is for sure, Pistole said: The use of CBRNs of any type likely would result in a response from NATO, an alliance that protects much of Europe and that the United States is a member of.
“If Putin launches, that changes everything."
The third scenario, Pistole said, likely would involve an alliance between the Russian oligarchs, the nation’s leaders who acquired their billions of rubles by being given the nation’s resources to control, and high-ranking Russian military officials.
“At some point, these oligarchs will say this is not good for business.”
Whichever way it ends, Pistole said, the end game will be for Putin to save face.
“It’s been a huge embarrassment for Putin to not be able to sweep in like he did with Crimea.”
Though in some ways the conflict is described as a war between Russia and Ukraine, Pistole said, it really is happening because of only one man.
“I see this as Putin’s war. I don’t see this as a Russian war of aggression,” he said. “I don’t have a high level of confidence that Putin is in his right mind.”
Pistole said anyone trying to get a sense of his strategy should read Russian political analyst and strategist Aleksandr Dugin’s “Foundations of Geopolitics.”
Considered by some to be a fascist and the brains behind Russia’s annexation of Crimea, Dugin wrote the book 25 years ago, and it appears to provide the road map for Putin’s strategy.
That includes separating the United Kingdom from continental Europe, something that has happened to some extent with 2020’s Brexit, in which Britain withdrew from the European Union.
“One of the drivers for that was to sow dissent so there would not be support for NATO,” Pistole said.
The second pillar to Dugin’s strategy was to foment dissent in the West, especially in the U.S., where Russian operatives used social media in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections to sow concern and uncertainty, he said.
“Basically, to undermine democracy was the whole point, to question the legitimacy of our leaders.”
The third pillar was to undermine Russia’s neighbor, China, Pistole said.
“That obviously hasn’t gone so well, at least in terms of economics.”