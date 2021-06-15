ANDERSON — Two Anderson lawmakers agree the most significant legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly was police reform measures.
State Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, and Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, addressed the One Nation Indivisible group Monday at the Newman Center.
The police reform measure passed unanimously in both the House and Senate.
Lanane said the police reform bill requires the use of body cameras by law enforcement officers and requires training to de-escalate a situation.
“That training is required more than once,” he said.
Austin said the state will provide 50% of the cost of the purchase of body cameras.
She said it creates a database so that law enforcement agencies can track any disciplinary measures taken against an officer applying for a job.
Lanane said the legislation didn’t prohibit the use of chokeholds, but better defined when a chokehold could be used.
He said it didn’t outlaw the use of no-knock warrants.
“This was a first step,” Austin said. “Now there is more to be done in the future.”
Austin said the state’s two-year budget was approved with additional funding for teacher pensions, schools and expansion of broadband internet service.
She said it was a surprise in April when the state was expected to take in $2 billion more than anticipated over the next two years.
Austin said the Anderson Community Schools system will receive additional funding of 5.6% in the first year of the budget and 4.8% in the second year.
She said the state is expected to have a surplus of $2.5 billion in 2022 and $2.8 billion in 2023, some of that attributed to the federal American Rescue Plan.
Austin said the minimum starting salary for a teacher in Indiana will be $40,000.
“If a school system can’t make that minimum starting salary they have to report to the Indiana Department of Education why it wasn’t achieved.”
Lanane said although additional funding was approved for public schools there was an explosion in funding for non-public schools.
He said Indiana already leads the nation in vouchers for non-public schools and the legislature authorized more funding for vouchers.
“Our duty is to support public schools,” Lanane said.
The voucher program is expected to cost $256 million in the next two years, according to the Associated Press.
