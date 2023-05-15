DALEVILLE — Police have identified a woman who died in a triple shooting that left two men wounded Friday night south of Daleville.
Authorities say the deceased is 47-year-old Angela K. Clymer. Court records indicate she lived at the address where the shooting occurred in the 14400 block of West Corner Road, according to The Star Press.
A report on wthr.com, The Herald Bulletin's news-gathering partner, offers this account of what happened:
Deputies were alerted to the shootings shortly after 7:40 p.m. when a man drove himself to a Daleville business and said he had been shot. He was bleeding from the head and gave an address in the 11000 block of Corner Road, between Daleville and Middletown, where he said two additional people were believed to be shot.
The man was taken from Daleville to IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie before he was transferred to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.
At the Corner Road address, deputies found another man and a woman lying on a porch with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, while the man was taken to Muncie for treatment. He was listed in critical condition Saturday morning at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital, according to a sheriff's update.
Witnesses have led investigators to believe all parties involved in the shooting are accounted for, and no persons of interest are still at large.
Investigators were collecting evidence at multiple scenes and interviewing more potential witnesses over the weekend, according to a sheriff's spokesperson.