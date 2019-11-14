LOGO19 Fire.jpg

ALEXANDRIA — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Alexandria.

"Our office is responding to a fatal house fire in Alexandria, but have no details at this time," Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone wrote in a text message Thursday morning.

A report of a working structure fire in the 400 block of West John Street was tweeted by the Richland Township Fire Department just after 7 a.m. Thursday.

The fire department requested that people avoid the area while firefighters are working.

