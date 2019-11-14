ALEXANDRIA — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Alexandria.
"Our office is responding to a fatal house fire in Alexandria, but have no details at this time," Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone wrote in a text message Thursday morning.
A report of a working structure fire in the 400 block of West John Street was tweeted by the Richland Township Fire Department just after 7 a.m. Thursday.
The fire department requested that people avoid the area while firefighters are working.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.